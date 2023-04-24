PENDLETON, Ore.- Firewood permits will be available starting May 1 for the Umatilla National Forest.
The personal-use firewood permits will be available through Forest Service offices and several local retailers. A list of vendors is available through the forest service website.
“Our vendors provide a great service to our woodcutters by offering firewood permits during hours that are convenient for the public,” said Eric Watrud, Forest Supervisor.
According to a U.S. Forest Service press release those who go to the forest to cut wood are required to carry an axe, a shovel, an 8 oz. capacity or larger fire extinguisher, and have their chainsaw equipped with an approved spark arrester when cutting wood.
Safety tips for cutting firewood in the Umatilla Forest:
- Contact the Ranger District before you leave to ensure the area you want to visit is accessible.
- Avoid driving off roads or onto unstable ground.
- Pack additional food, clothing, water and emergency supplies.
- Let others know of your destination and estimated time of return.
