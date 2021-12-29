Firework regulations in the area for New Year's

As we prepare for New Year's celebrations, many consider various firework options to ring in the new year. But before lighting anything, be sure to check the regulations in your area.
The city of Pasco allows permitted consumer fireworks from 6 p.m. on Dec. 31 through 1 a.m. the next day. Legal fireworks include smoke devices, cone and cylindrical fountains, ground spinners, sparklers, wheels and novelties.
The city of Richland allows for the same group of legal fireworks, in the same time frame.
The city of Kennewick has banned fireworks for the time being. Benton County allows for some low-grade fireworks, as long as it is outside the Kennewick city limits.
Yakima does not currently have legal firework options.
Kittitas allows for Class C fireworks without any permit, a group of fireworks similar to what Pasco and Richland allow. Depending on permits, other fireworks may be allowed.
The only exception to these rules come with permitted events, which must go through the city beforehand for all of the proper permissions.
If you are unsure about the firework regulations in your area, contact your local fire station for information.
The National Safety Council recommends the following safety practices for any firework handling:
Keep away from young children. Older children should be supervised.
Do not use fireworks when under the influence.
If setting off or standing near fireworks, wear protective eyewear.
Do not hold lit fireworks in your hands.
Do not light fireworks indoors or in any container.
Always aim away from people and anything flammable.
Light one firework or device at a time, then maintain a safe distance.
If a firework malfunctions, do not try to handle or light it.
Soak fireworks in water for a few hours before getting rid of them, used or unused.
Keep a bucket of water handy.