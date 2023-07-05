OLYMPIA, Wash.- The state Fire Marshal's Office is reminding residents that firework safety extends beyond the 4th of July.
Used fireworks can leave behind a mess and are a fire hazard according to the Fire Marshal's Office. Proper cleanup and disposal of spent or unused fireworks can prevent litter and fires.
Post Firework Safety Tips from the Washington State Fire Marshal's Office:
- Used fireworks should be left to rest for 15-20 minutes.
- Put used fireworks in a bucket of water and soak thoroughly. Double wrap used fireworks in plastic and place in a metal garbage can.
- Check the area where you lit off fireworks the next day to make sure all debris has been cleaned up.
- If you have any unused fireworks left over contact your local fire department to see if they collect them for disposal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.