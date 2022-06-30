Fireworks Safety Tips from WSP

OLYMPIA, WA – The Washington State Fire Marshal’s Office would like to provide residents with fireworks safety tips that will keep the holiday safe, enjoyable, and memorable.
· Purchase Washington legal consumer fireworks from a licensed and locally permitted retail stand.
· Only use fireworks outdoors and away from buildings on a flat, level, fireproof surface free from debris.
· Read and follow all safety labels and instructions.
· Have a water supply and water bucket available at all times.
· Light only one firework at a time.
· Never place any part of your body directly over a firework.
· Never throw fireworks or light fireworks in your hands.
· Never pick up or try to re-ignite a firework that fails to light.
· Never carry fireworks in your pockets or shoot them from a container.
· Always have adults light fireworks. Keep all fireworks, including matches and lighters, away from children.
· Allow discharged fireworks to sit for at least 20 minutes before submerging them fully in water for at least 10 minutes. Dispose of drained products in a plastic bag.
· Keep all pets indoors and protected from the sights and sounds of the holiday.
Be Prepared – Be Safe – Be Responsible
Ensure you know the fireworks laws in the area you intend to purchase and discharge in. Always contact local authorities to determine what is legal in your area. For more information about fireworks safety visit http://www.wsp.wa.gov/fireworks/ or call (360) 596-3929.
