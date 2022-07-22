First Case of Monkeypox in Eastern Washington

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. -
Benton-Franklin Health District is investigating the first reported case of monkeypox in Eastern Washington. A man in his 50s living in Benton County tested positive for the orthopoxvirus. The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) is performing additional testing to confirm if he has the monkeypox virus.
56 other cases have been identified in Washington State, all of which have been adults. Benton Franklin District Health Officer, Amy Person, says the risk to the public is low. None of the monkeypox cases in the U.S. have been deadly.
If you experience flu-like symptoms accompanied by a blistering rash you should seek evaluation from your health care provider. The disease is only transmissible when someone is experiencing monkeypox symptoms and has engaged in face to face or skin to skin contact.
BFHD says depending on the situation, people who had close or intimate exposure to a person with monkeypox in the last 14 days might be advised to get a monkeypox vaccine. They are working to identify people who have been exposed and recommend anyone exposed to a rash consistent with monkeypox should be tested.
At this time, vaccines to prevent monkeypox are not recommended for the general public.
