YAKIMA, Wash. - Yakima Health District (YHD) Thursday confirmed the first case of Monkeypox in Yakima County.
YHD said the patient has tested positive and is in isolation. They are working to identify people in close contact and provide them with the vaccine.
Monkeypox is generally spread through close contact and bodily fluids. Here's a lost of symptoms to watch out for.
Monkeypox Symptoms
- Fever
- Headache
- Muscle aches and backache
- Swollen lymph nodes
- Chills
- Exhaustion
- A rash that can look like pimples or blisters that appear on the face, inside the mouth, and on other parts of the body, like the hands, feet, chest, genitals, or anus.
