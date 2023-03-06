WALLA WALLA, Wash. -
Some of the first calves born from embryo transfer at Walla Walla Community College are already up and running around the pasture.
The calves are the first of their kind for the college and are from embryos taken out of one cow and placed in another surrogate to be born.
Animal science instructor Tyler Cox said the ability to show students how the science works up close and personal helps show things that are difficult to see in a traditional classroom.
“So lucky right here that these cattle are standing about three minutes from my classroom and it is really cool that any given morning, say okay we're out doing this instead of talking about it in theory,” he said.
Cox said students engage with learning more when they get to see the science of things like embryo transfer, rationing, and even how fast cattle grow in person.
“This is some pretty exciting technology that we're getting to bring into the classroom and get some actual hands-on learning,” he said.
Cox tells me the pasture helps students in other departments as well, with other agriculture students using the area to test soil and try different pasture grasses. It also shows the culinary students how the food they're cooking is being made.
