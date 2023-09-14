KENNEWICK, Wash. - The Benton Franklin Council of Governments hosted the first-ever E-Bike Expo.

The Community gathered to bring e-bikes for community members to test out this up-and-coming mode of transportation.

According to a report from the Business Insider, E-Bike sales have soared, while sales of leg-powered bikes have dropped. E-bike sales have jumped by $100 million.

Erin Braich the MPO Deputy Director of the Benton Franklin Council of Governments said this event is an opportunity for Tri-Citians to be able to come out and test ride an E-Bike.

Braich goes on to say with the popularity of E-Bikes rising, they wanted to host an event to show off what these bikes can do.

"It's an up-and-coming mode of transportation," he said. "Not many people know many regulations on them right now. So as people are becoming scared of trying one, here's an excellent time for you to come down and test one out."

The event featured multiple guest speakers like Sergeant Matt Newton of the Kennewick Police Department. Sgt. Newton works in the traffic division and said following the bike law is just as important and even more important than following the laws while driving.

"The safety features on a bike or an E-Bike are not there like they are in a car," said Newton. Bicycle riders are not invincible and a car or truck will always win."

Newton said last year in Kennewick, they averaged between 12-20 car vs. bike accidents and said those numbers are rising.

The event held E-Bike test drives, live music and food vendors.

Braich said the BFCOG has bike maps there for people to take with them.

Braich says you can go to any bike shop to pick one of the maps up or just go to their website to find out where to go.

Braich says he wants to hold another E-Bike Expo next year.

"Building on the success of this, and you can't beat the weather in the Tri-Cities in September," said Braich.