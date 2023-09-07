NACHES, Wash— If you ever drove down Old Naches Highway and saw something that looks like a large flower shining in the distance, it’s actually a SmartFlower.
The SmartFlower is a solar powered flower that can be placed just about anywhere. Rocke Koreis and Candy Lee have quickly gained the attention of neighbors, drivers and even people installing solar panels.
They say the cost of their greenhouse started to go up too much during the winter because of the efforts to keep it warm. Eventually, the idea for solar panels ame along but when the two thought about it, they realized it was too difficult to put the panel on the roof.
“We have gigantic sycamore trees and would cover the solar panels so, not being able to put it on the roof, this was the next available option,” said Rocke.
The two saw the idea on an episode of “Ask This House” and thought that would be the answer to what they did.
After what seemed like a year of planning, Rocke and Candy installed the SmartFlower within 2 months, set it up and got it working.
The flowers are installed on a concrete slab then programmed using latitude and longitude coordinates to its exact location. It then requires the zulu time, Coordinated Universal Time (UTC). Using those, the flower then opens and closes its petals according to the time of day it is.
Candy says it’s her favorite part. Sitting on the deck in the early morning and evenings and watching it open or close.
However, the flower does more than just a solar panel. It uses a wind tracker to avoid being damaged. When wind speeds reach 30 miles per hour, the panels move into a completely horizontal position.
If the wind speeds reach 40 miles per hour, the petals quickly close and the flower stores itself to help avoid damages.
This is the first flower of its kind in Washington state but Koreis says it’s one of 200 in the United States. However, they are very common in Europe.
The Austrian engineered solar panels are used as a symbol for companies to go solar.
It’s intended to produce about 2.4 kilowatts of energy, but because it’s not like other solar panels on a roof, it has the ability to produce about 40% more energy.
With that, the two hope to quickly make back their investment. They say it cost them $40,000 which would take about 10 years to pay back.
What started as a way of helping with cost efficiency winters, may soon be growing the garden the two own.
Rocke and Candy own RockCandy Gardens in Naches. It’s a rose garden with sculptures and greenhouses.
“It looks really cool so it looks like a sculpture and this greenhouse costs a lot of money to power up during the winer so this should give us a little bit of a break.” said Candy Lee.
The next goal is adding a wind tulip that moves with the wind. Lee says the way it works is different and it may just be what they add next.
