KENNEWICK, Wash.- Port of Kennewick will be hosting the first-ever Tri-Cities E-bike expo on Saturday, September 14.
The E-bike expo will be free for anyone to attend.
The expo will feature information about rules and regulations with E-bikes. You will learn more about how to be a responsible E-biker.
By attending you will also be able to register your bike for free with the stolen bike recovery system.
Local vendors will feature bikes for sale and demonstration sites to test out different E-bikes on an enclosed loop.
Food vendors will also be present at the event.
The Benton Franklin Health District has sponsored a "Traffic Garden: to teach young riders about bike safety and riding tips.
According to the Port of Kennewick, a valid driver's license/ID will be required to test out any e-bikes.
Attendees are encouraged to bring their own helmets. Any minors must be accompanied by an adult.
The E-bike expo will be at Vista Field, 6600 West Deschutes Avenue, Kennewick. From 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
