PASCO, Wash. -
The first men's expo to come to the Tri-Cities is at the HAPO Center on April 15 and 16. The center is located at 6600 Burden Boulevard, Pasco WA 99301.
Although technically a men's expo, the event features fun for the whole family, like a mechanical bull.
There's a beer garden for the adults. Exhibitors hope to bring everything a man could ever want or need, according to the event promotion.
You can get in for free if you bring a canned food.
"It gives people opportunities to show off their business and create different ways to connect with everybody, networking and stuff like that," said Nate Lancaster, 509 Performance general manager. "It gives an opportunity for people to see what everybody has to offer."
The event is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on April 16.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.