WEST RICHLAND, Wash. — Local cancer patient Lana McDowell spent one day as Police Chief for the West Richland Police Department on October 3 as part of the Police Chief for a Day program, spotlighting children in the community that showcase certain characteristics. WRPD chose McDowell based on her WRPD characteristics: honor, commitment, integrity and teamwork.
She was honored for her extensive battle with Choroid Plexus Carcinoma, a form of brain cancer. Her parents, Brian and Jodi McDowell, said the support and love from the community means the world to their family.
"Thank you doesn't cover it," said an emotional Brian McDowell. "It's just amazing, how much people have poured into us and our family."
McDowell’s day was packed with excitement, but her favorite moments were riding on the high-speed course at the West Richland Raceway and watching her dad get taken down by K9 Saber.
