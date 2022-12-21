KENNEWICK, Wash. — The first death of the 2022-2023 flu season has been reported in Franklin County by the Benton-Franklin Health District (BFHD), according to a press release from the district. A man in his 90s in Franklin County marks the area’s first influenza-associated death.
“Our hearts go out to the family,” said BFHD Public Health Nurse Heather Hill. “This is a reminder that influenza is a dangerous virus, and we cannot stress enough the importance of vaccinations.”
BFHD is asking people to take extra steps during the holidays in order to stay safe, as several respiratory illnesses spread in the state. These steps include washing your hands often, covering your cough, disinfecting possibly contaminated surfaces and maintaining good ventilation. Avoid touching your face and wear a mask if you’re indoors, in crowded areas and when sick. It’s even better to stay home when you’re sick, if you can. Flu shots are also recommended.
Common symptoms of the flu include fever, cough, sore throat, runny/stuffy nose, muscle/body aches, headaches, fatigue and vomiting/diarrhea.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.