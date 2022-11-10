WASHINGTON STATE - Washington state's first flu deaths of the 2022 flu season have been reported, according to the Washington State Department of Health. Since 2014, there is only one other instance of more than two deaths this early in the flu season. This happened in 2016, also with three deaths.

One person died from the flu in Central Washington, one in Eastern Washington and one in Northern Washington. Two of the deaths were people between ages 50 and 64, the other was over 65.

Doctors recommend everyone six months and older get a flu shot and stay up-to-date on vaccinations. The 22-23 flu season is projected to be rough, with hospitalization rates already causing some concern.