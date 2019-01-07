KENNEWICK, WA - A Benton County man in his 70s has died from the flu, according to the Benton-Franklin Health District. It's the first influenza-related death reported in Benton and Franklin Counties this year.
Dr. Amy Person, Health Officer for Benton and Franklin Counties said that local flu activity is increasing and that residents should take precautions.
"The flu vaccine is still the best protection we have against influenza and it's not too late to get a flu shot for this year," Dr. Person said. "Everyone over the age of six months should get a flu shot to protect themselves and others."
Flu shots are offered at pharmacies, health care providers and the Health District.
In addition to getting vaccinated, flu prevention tips include washing your hands often, avoid touching your face, cover your cough and stay home when you're sick.