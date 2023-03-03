Downtown Yakima
Downtown Association of Yakima

YAKIMA, Wash.-

First Friday in Yakima hosted by the downtown Yakima Association has something for everyone  all day on March 3. Below are some of the participating locations and deals.

  • Thai House: Chicken Pad Thai and Thai Iced Tea for $15.95
  • SEWN: free monthly open sew from 4-7 p.m.
  • Stems: wine tasting until 6 p.m.
  • Three Sisters Metaphysical Arts: visit with an oracle or sit for a tarot reading.
  • Collab: first Friday art opening and artist talk 7:15 p.m.
  • Arcadian Healing Arts: 3-5 p.m. walk-in chair services including $15 massages and other specials.
  • Alignment Co: flash plant sale.
  • Ron's Coin and Collectibles: Magic tournament 6:30 p.m.
  • Yakima Maker Space: get a tour and see what's created at the space.
  • Mama Corie's Kitchen: free kids event featuring bird feeders and happy hair making.
  • Station 1889: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. $5 house wine pours.
  • Schabs Bier Den: 5-8 p.m. food and pint specials.
  • Soul Seeker: 5-8 p.m. piercing specials and oracle or tarot readings.
  • Le Mercantile: 6 p.m. night time flea market.
  • Whimsical Details: 5-8:30 p.m. ladies night with sales, snacks and wine.
  • Coffee Cravings: 3-7 p.m. 24oz Red Bulls $3.50.