YAKIMA, Wash.-
First Friday in Yakima hosted by the downtown Yakima Association has something for everyone all day on March 3. Below are some of the participating locations and deals.
- Thai House: Chicken Pad Thai and Thai Iced Tea for $15.95
- SEWN: free monthly open sew from 4-7 p.m.
- Stems: wine tasting until 6 p.m.
- Three Sisters Metaphysical Arts: visit with an oracle or sit for a tarot reading.
- Collab: first Friday art opening and artist talk 7:15 p.m.
- Arcadian Healing Arts: 3-5 p.m. walk-in chair services including $15 massages and other specials.
- Alignment Co: flash plant sale.
- Ron's Coin and Collectibles: Magic tournament 6:30 p.m.
- Yakima Maker Space: get a tour and see what's created at the space.
- Mama Corie's Kitchen: free kids event featuring bird feeders and happy hair making.
- Station 1889: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. $5 house wine pours.
- Schabs Bier Den: 5-8 p.m. food and pint specials.
- Soul Seeker: 5-8 p.m. piercing specials and oracle or tarot readings.
- Le Mercantile: 6 p.m. night time flea market.
- Whimsical Details: 5-8:30 p.m. ladies night with sales, snacks and wine.
- Coffee Cravings: 3-7 p.m. 24oz Red Bulls $3.50.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.