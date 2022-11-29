YAKIMA, Wash.-
Yakima Valley College (YVC) has nominated Esmeralda Diera for this year's Transforming Lives Award.
A former farmworker and a first-generation college student, Diera is pursing her dream of becoming a dental hygienist at YVC.
In June of 2022, Diera earned her Associate in Arts Degree and began a Bachelor of Science in dental hygiene program.
"Throughout my years at YVC, I always had instructors who were more than willing to give me the help and feedback I needed in order to improve myself as a student," Diera said.
Each Transforming Lives awardee receives a $500 scholarship from the Association of College Teachers (ACT), and gets their picture in an awards booklet that is shared with state legislators and the higher-education community.
"When I began college as a first-generation student, I lacked role models who understood what I was going through. I hope to be an example for others who may be in the same position and feel like they may not have the opportunity to seek a higher education," Diera said.
She hopes to work in and give back to the Yakima Valley community.
