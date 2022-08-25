PASCO, Wash.-
The first girders were placed for the ongoing Lewis Street overpass project in downtown Pasco today.
The project will join 2nd Avenue from the west, with Oregon Avenue from the east.
The project includes an overpass being built over the railway and construction of a two lane street and intersection.
According to the city of Pasco, when complete the overpass will provide a link between the business district and east Pasco, while serving as a gateway into the city.
The Lewis Street Overpass project began in August, 2021, and is slated for completion in the fall of 2023.
