KENNEWICK, Wash. – The Washington State Patrol’s first HiVE patrols through the region brought in big numbers, according to a tweet from WSP’s Public Information Officer, Trooper Thorson.
The "High Visibility Enforcement" or HiVE patrols were established in areas with high car crash rates in order to fight fatal crashes this holiday season. According to WSP, their focus includes speed, following distance, impaired driving, distracted driving and aggressive driving across the state.
Trooper Thorson reported that from Yakima through Walla Walla there were a total of 88 cars stopped during the first patrol.
Other statistics reported by Trooper Thorson include:
66 cars stopped for speeding
10 no insurance violations
8 moving violations
10 equipment violations
1 drug arrest
The next patrol is scheduled for Nov. 26 and will be focused in the following areas:
Interstate 82
Interstate 182
State Route 97
State Route 240
State Route 395
State Route 12
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.