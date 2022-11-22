Washington state law enforcement agencies join together for HiVE patrols
KENNEWICK, Wash. The Washington State Patrol’s first HiVE patrols through the region brought in big numbers, according to a tweet from WSP’s Public Information Officer, Trooper Thorson. 

The "High Visibility Enforcement" or HiVE patrols were established in areas with high car crash rates in order to fight fatal crashes this holiday season. According to WSP, their focus includes speed, following distance, impaired driving, distracted driving and aggressive driving across the state.

Trooper Thorson reported that from Yakima through Walla Walla there were a total of 88 cars stopped during the first patrol.

Other statistics reported by Trooper Thorson include: 

  • 66 cars stopped for speeding

  • 10 no insurance violations 

  • 8 moving violations

  • 10 equipment violations 

  • 1 drug arrest

The next patrol is scheduled for Nov. 26 and will be focused in the following areas:

Interstate 82

Interstate 182

State Route 97

State Route 240

State Route 395

State Route 12