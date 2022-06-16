First Japanese beetle larvae sighting of 2022 confirmed in Grandview

GRANDVIEW, Wash. —
The Washington State Department of Agriculture has confirmed the first 2022 report of Japanese beetle larvae in Grandview.
The larvae were discovered by a Grandview resident on June 13, who saw white C-shaped larvae in her garden bed soil while weeding. She reported the larvae to WSDA, who then retrieved the larvae. When reviewed under a microscope, entomologists confirmed the larvae were that of Japanese beetles.
WSDA installed a trap on her property to catch any adults that may emerge and will continue to remove larvae.
Japanese beetles threaten over 300 plants in the state, as they are not native here, including roses, hops, grass, apples and grapes. More 24,000 beetles were trapped around Grandview by WSDA in 2021. Over 2,200 traps have been deployed so far this year to catch adults and monitor their locations. Around 2,000 acres around the Grandview area are being treated by WSDA to eradicate the infestation.
WSDA encourages residents in the treatment area to leave soil, dirt and fill on-site, in order to keep the beetles from spreading. The same goes for gardening material, yard waste and other horticulture activities.
When traveling in and out of the area, check your car for Japanese beetles. You can take a picture and report a suspected Japanese beetle to 1-800-443-6684, PestProgram@agr.wa.gov or the WSDA online reporting form.
