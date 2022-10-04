WASHINGTON, D.C.-
First Lady Jill Biden will be on the west coast this weekend, making stops in California and Washington.
On Friday, October,7, the First Lady will be at the University of California San Francisco to highlight advances in breast cancer research and programs that support patients, survivors, and caregivers.
The First Lady will also be in Seattle on Friday. At 4:15 p.m. she will be at Bates Technical College in Tacoma to highlight the school's workforce development programs.
On Saturday, October, 8, the First Lady will join Senator Patty Murray (D-WA) and Secretary of the Department of Veterans Affairs Denis McDonough at 1 p.m. at the Pacific Science Center in Seattle.
At that event she will celebrate children in military and veteran caregiver families.
