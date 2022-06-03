KENNEWICK, Wash. -
The First Lutheran Church in Kennewick is hosting its annual yard sale June 3 and June 4.
For 25 years, the church has been hosting the large yard sale for people in the community.
Organizers tried a donation method this year that they say is going well. Small items would remain unmarked in price, allowing people to make a donation. Larger items will still have clearly marked prices.
"We've had a nice, steady flow," said Alice Allison, organizer. "Not like before COVID, we would get them 20-deep before we opened the door. It's just been very nice, we've been able to handle it quite well."
The sale was from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on June 3. It continues under the same hours June 4 at 418 N Elm Street.
