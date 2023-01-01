KENNEWICK, Wash. -
The New Year is here.
First Night Tri-Cities returned for the 6th year in a row at the GESA Carousel of Dreams.
Everything from carousel rides, face painting, clowns, and live music.
Elsa, Anna, Olaf, and Captain America were seen walking around brightening up children's faces.
The first 1,000 attendees got a lighted wand courtesy of the Benton PUD
The fireworks show started at 9pm.
One person said their favorite part was the inflatable axe throwing booth as well as getting their face painted.
Also at the event was an ice sculptor who was carving out the numerals 2-0-2-3.
