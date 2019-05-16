HERMISTON, OR– This year’s Hermiston Leadership Class will be putting on an first-of-its-kind Duck Race and Family Fun Event in Riverfront Park, June 1, from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Families can bring a picnic lunch and participate in activities such as a giant inflatable obstacle course, Knockerball, face painting, and a Bounce House. Park admission is free and tickets for activities will be sold by vendors, with a portion of proceeds given to the cause.

Ducks are being sold at participating businesses for $5 and they are running out! There is a limit of 2,000 total. The adopted ducks will be dropped in the river at noon, and the person whose ticket matches the numbered duck that moves fastest down the river to the finish line and is scooped up first wins $1,000. The next five ducks to complete the race also get prizes.

Ducks can be purchased at nearby vendors including Toyota, Chamber of Commerce, Hermiston Parks & Recreation, Atkinson Staffing, Columbia Bank, O’Reillys, the City of Umatilla, ACE, UMQUA, UEC, and Delish.

Donations can also be made out to the Greater Hermiston Chamber of Commerce Foundation. The Greater Hermiston Chamber of Commerce is the sponsoring agent of Leadership Hermiston and a 501C3 exempt organization. Proceeds will be given to Made To Thrive (MTT) whose mission it is to stop the cycle of child abuse, neglect and poverty by bringing the physical and emotional benefits of sports, adventure activities, music and art to vulnerable youth. MTT is based in Hermiston, Oregon and serves over 200 youth annually ranging from ages 3 to 19 with the support of over 40 volunteers.

Event sponsors include Umatilla Electric Cooperative, Atkinson Staffing, Rogers Toyota, Perennial Power, Pacific Power and Goodwill.