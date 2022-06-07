YAKIMA, WA - The first rainbow crosswalks to be in Eastern Washington were put in Yakima yesterday on Sgt. Pendleton way and Naches Ave, now having Yakima Pride call the area "The Inclusivity District."
"We've always been in Yakima," said Joshua Hastings the Vice President of Yakima Pride. "It wasn't like we just showed up on a bus from Seattle and decided to live here."
Four years ago Yakima Pride started working on the layout of the colorful crosswalks. The Coronavirus Pandemic slowed the planning process out, but now just before Yakima's Pride Festival, the crosswalks were able to be finished.
After rainbow prom, this past May, Yakima Pride's Secretary said they wanted to finish the project so that the younger people who identify in the LGBTQ+ community have a place they feel welcome.
"We had a lot of testimony from some youth that it doesn't feel safe for them here in some aspects," said Kiamu Peneku. "So I think this provides that safety, that safe space for youth and also for all the LGBTQ people who have lived here over the years, allowing them to express themselves and I think this is a way for them to feel out and proud to do that."
But, Hastings also said the crosswalks weren't implemented just for the LGBTQ+ community, he is hoping these crosswalks give inclusion to everyone.
"The more work that we do in the arts and in music to let our community know," said Hastings. "I say our community as in our community as a whole, know that we're just people just like everyone else."
After the new initiative with the Yakima Arts Commission, the rainbow crosswalks were the first community crosswalks to be put in. Soneya Lund, City Council Member, and Assistant Mayor told me she thinks this project is great because it touches her heart.
"I have family members and a child in that community, it's a very, this is a very personal project," said Lund.
One of the businesses off of Sgt. Pendleton way and Naches Ave. is Single Hill Brewery. When I spoke to one of the co-founders' he told me he is very excited to have the colorful crosswalks right in front of his business.
"I feel like this brings all the positive vibes to the yard," said Ty Paxton. "I am selfishly pretty stoked that it's right in front of our business."
Yakima Pride is hoping this small step forward is going to make a huge impact.
"It's a progressive movement in the right direction," he said. "It creates a safe space for us to be able to look at this and have confidence in our city that we have something that we can actually call home instead of having to go somewhere else."
Lund even said these bright crosswalks can help prevent collisions.
"These are probably the safest crossings in all of Yakima," she said. "You can't miss them they are so bright!"
When I reached out to many of the Yakima City council members, most of them were in support of the crosswalks.
"I am a HUGE supporter," said Danny Herrera, Yakima City Council District 2. "As an ally and educator, I want to promote equality and provide a safe space for my students/neighbors to express themselves."
When I reached out to Yakima's Mayor she told me they add colorful art to the area. "I think they add a lot to the positive spirit of the downtown area and to the people who create and maintain them," said Janice Deccio.
Yakima City Council Member, District 3 and former mayor Patricia Byers said she is happy with the crosswalks too. "The City in collaboration with the Arts Commission established a policy that allows nonprofits to use City crosswalks for expression of art. The policy establishes a permitting process, maintenance, and other aspects," said Byers. "Yakima Pride is the first group that I am aware of to utilize the policy. I believe that public art enhances the quality of life in our lovely city. "
