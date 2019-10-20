PENDLETON, OR- First responders, livestock owners and veterinarians from across eastern Oregon and Washington traveled to Pendleton Saturday and Sunday to learn how to properly handle livestock when rescuing them from a natural disaster. The lessons were taught by Dr. Rebecca Gimenez Husted who travels around the country teaching first responders and others how to properly handle animals that are danger.

"So we are trying to help those animals and we are doing it in a way so that people don't get hurt and the animals don't get hurt," said Dr. Husted.

One natural disaster Dr. Husted focuses on is wildfires. With eastern Oregon and Washington being a hotbed for wildfires Dr. Husted really stressed the importance to the first responders in the group on how to rescue animals that may be apart of evacuations.

"That's not normally in the wheelhouse for a firefighter but how are you going to tell a firefighter that they aren't going to help those animals," said Dr. Husted. "When they are standing there looking at them and the flames are coming so we try to give them some of the tools so they can keep themselves safe."

Representing the Tri-Cities was the Pasco Fire Department and The Benton Franklin Mounted Sheriff's Posse. Both departments walked away feeling confident that they could better serve their communities if an emergency were to arise.

"When an emergency like this happens with wild land fires all the stuff that happened last year and the past few years we will be able to do this and save people and their property and their horses and it will just be amazing to use the knowledge," said Ramona Settle the Vice President of Benton Franklin Mountain Sheriff Posse.