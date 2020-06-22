PASCO, WA - First responders rescue employee stuck in Pasco Processing potato sorting bin Monday morning.
A large number of first responders deployed to a rescue call at about 9:30 a.m. at Pasco Processing on Industrial Way.
Crews said an employee fell into a potato sorting bin. He was conscious and stable but in a very confined space. Crews say the employee was speaking with them as they developed a plan to pull the employee out.
Crews rescued the employee a little over an hour after the call was made.
Medics took the employee to a nearby hospital for treatment. It's unknown at this time if the employee suffered any injuries.