YAKIMA, Wash.- Washington high schoolers are showing off their engineering skills at the First Washington Robotics Competition at the Sundome in Yakima.
27 teams competed on Friday with a set amount of time and resources to build an industrial-sized robot to compete with other teams.
The winner of this weekend's event moves on to the district championships at Eastern Washington University in April.
The First Robotics Competition combines the competitive atmosphere of sports with the creativity and skills of science and technology as a way to empower young people to become leaders and innovators in STEM.
"They have about eight weeks from the time they get the challenge to design, fabricate and build a robot," said Director of Programs, Adrienne Collins. "They partner with mentors, with professionals in the field to learn the skills to do that and they all come up with different solutions."
Events will run through Sunday at the Sundome for students from schools from as far away as Bend, Oregon.
The event will be streamed online.
