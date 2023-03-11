SUNNYSIDE, Wash.– A shooting in Sunnyside sent a 16-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl to a Sunnyside hospital on Friday, March 10th, according to the Sunnyside Police Department.
In a statement on their Facebook page, SPD said officers responded to a shooting around 6th St. and Franklin Ave. shortly before 6 p.m. According to the call, both teenagers were take to the hospital privately with non-life-threatening injuries.
According to SPD, this was the first shooting for Sunnyside in 2023.
Officials said the teenagers are currently considered uncooperative witnesses.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Heeren at (509) 836-6200 and reference case #23S01916.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.