YAKIMA, WA – First Tee of Central Washington received a $75,000 grant from the Wadsworth Golf Charities Foundation. The funds will be used to purchase and install artificial turf greens at the First Tee of Central Washington’s new practice facility being built at the SOZO Sports Complex in Yakima.

The new, dedicated practice facility will feature wheelchair-accessible tee boxes and greens, a paved perimeter path, and an administration building with an indoor classroom. This grant, combined with funds on hand and another expected grant, brings First Tee of Central Washington within $45,000 of completing the practice course.

First Tee of Central Washington is a youth character development program based on the game of golf, and serves Yakima, Kittitas, and Chelan Counties. It offers programming to all youth ages 5-18 in its service area. All equipment is provided for those who need it, and everyone who advances from the PLAYer to PAR level receives their own golf bag and set of clubs at no cost. It also offers "Full Fee Waivers" for those unable to afford participation fees. Its goal is to make First Tee’s program accessible to all youth regardless of disability or ability to pay.

For additional information, please visit the website thefirstteecentralwashington.org, or call 509-949-6349.