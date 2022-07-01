First Think Big educational lab comes to Umatilla County

UMATILLA, Ore. — The Umatilla School District is collaborating with Amazon Web Services to create a new educational lab in Umatilla High School aimed at growing students' interest in STEAM subjects. The lab will be called the AWS Think Big Space and collaborates with Umatilla Robotics. It is meant to support the school’s strong STEAM programming with interactive hands-on education, cloud computing training, advanced manufacturing technology offerings and other elements of a stimulating environment.
“It’s wonderful to see this investment from AWS in our school and community,” said school board chair Jon Lorence. “We’re excited to get started on the design and construction work, which we expected to begin this summer so we can open in January 2023, just in time for the Umatilla Robotics season kick-off and game challenge reveal.”
The space will be the first AWS Think Big space in Umatilla County.
Umatilla Robotics students took the lead in creating the concept, project design and grant application process for the space, according to superintendent Heidi Sipe. The space features industry-quality CNC equipment, 3d printing labs, improved CAD support and further training for industry-grade opportunities.
“They ensured AWS understood the full spectrum of our current K-12 robotics and STEAM offerings and articulated their vision for a revamped space, which is to have a strong focus on advanced manufacturing technologies,” said Sipe.
