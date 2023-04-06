KENNEWICK, Wash.- Downtown Kennewick celebrated the upcoming summer months with the first First Thursday event of the year.
The monthly event will keep some downtown stores open later to celebrate with food vendors while exploring the art along the DS Watkins Gallery art walk.
April's event had the Red Mountain Kitchen hosting specialty food vendors while Branding Iron Nightclub brought the karaoke machine out to party.
Shopping was also a key factor as Earth Spirit and Creations Crystals stayed open past normal business hours to welcome First Thursday and provide tarot readings to guests.
First Thursdays will be a monthly event until September with the next one happening on May 4.
