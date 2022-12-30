WALLA WALLA COUNTY, Wash. -

The Walla Walla County Department of Community Health has confirmed the first reported Influenza linked death in Walla Walla County.

In a release, the WWCDCH says health officials were notified that a person over the age of 65 that tested positive for Influenza had died.

The WWCDCH says this fall and winter, the wave of flu cases has reached numbers similar to years before COVID protocols, like wearing masks and social distancing. It says across Washington, ER visits for flu-like illnesses are 10 to 15% higher than this time last year.

For more information about influenza in Washington, you can visit the State Department of Health website.