Richland, WA -
Tri-Cities is getting their first Washington African American Chamber of Commerce!
Chauné Fitzgerald, the director of business development for the Washington African American Chamber of Commerce sits down with us to talk about the kickoff that's happening this weekend.
The nonprofit organization launches this Saturday with its "1st annual Business Brunch." This is a networking event for small business owners, celebrating the achievements and challenges of having a small business. It is open to all minorities.
"This will be unique, of its own kind because not only will we serve the African American community in Tri-Cities, but we will have a branch in Walla Walla as well as Yakima," Fitzgerald says.
Speakers such as Louis Guiden Jr. from the Washington State Department of Commerce and Jacquelynne Sandoval from Business Credit and Real Estate will be featured.
This event runs from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m on October 22 and tickets can be reserved online at eventbrite.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.