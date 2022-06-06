WALLA WALLA, Wash. - On Sunday afternoon at approximately 1 p.m. a fisherman located a body in the Walla Walla River.
The Columbia Dive Rescue, Walla Walla Sheriff’s Office deputies and detectives arrived to the location and recovered the remains. Walla Walla County coroner, Richard Greenwood, took possession of the remains.
An autopsy is scheduled for Monday morning.
This is a developing story, we will be sure to add additional updates as soon as we get more information.
