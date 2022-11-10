UMATILLA, Ore.-
The 7th Annual Fishin' the Brave Veterans event is Saturday, November, 12, in Umatilla.
The event is an opportunity for veterans to enjoy a day of fishing as a token of thanks for their service to the country.
Boats will launch from the Umatilla Marina at 8 a.m. and fish until 4 p.m.
Fishin' the Brave was started by Tony Fisher, owner of Fisher's Catch Outfitters and has grown bigger every year.
"It's just to give back a little bit. To really honor those that serve and have served," said Fisher.
100 veterans will participate in this year's Fishin' the Brave. Veterans will go out on boats with different captains and angle for several species of fish.
Registration for this year's Fishin' the Brave is full, but it's never to early to register for 2023.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.