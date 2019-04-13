RICHLAND,WA- Many anglers from across the Tri-Cities competed in the Walleye "Fishing for a Cause" tournament this afternoon.

But this tournament meant more than who could catch the biggest fish. It was a chance to raise money for the Children's Miracle Network Hospitals.

Fishers not only had the opportunity to compete for various prizes but a portion of their entry fee was donated to the Children's Miracle Network Hospitals. Charlie Grigg the Vice President of Grigg Enterprises was happy to see the fishing community's support.

"It's nice to have people jump into a cause that you have going on like we do with all kinds of other ones in the Tri-Cities," said Grigg. "It's nice to have people help us help kids."

The fundraiser's goal was to raise $10,000, according to Grigg they raised just over $9,000 but he has a plan to reach that goal.

"So whatever the difference to make $10,000 is what I am going to write the check for so we are going to make sure we make $10,000," said Grigg.