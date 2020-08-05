Fishing guide business feeling impact of spring fishing ban

TRI-CITIES, WA-Back in March when the state of Washington's "Stay Home, Stay Healthy" order went into effect one of the recreational activities that was impacted was fishing.

In May that fishing restriction was lifted but for industries like fishing guides that lift was too late. During the restriction many fishing guides didn't get a chance to take clients on the water during walleye season. Missing out on that season has hurt Down Under Sport Fishing, a fishing guide company who says that was a busy time of the year for them.

"The impact was pretty great, our walleye season makes up a third maybe even a half of our season," said Mike Palmus the co-owner and operator of Down Under Sport Fishing. "Spring fishery was closed so we missed out on all that revenue."

According to the company's co-owner and operator Rosemary Palmus, they would fish four or five days a week during walleye season. They claim unlike other industries the fishing guide industry is dependent on the seasons, so if you miss one it is difficult to replace the revenue of that season.

"We have limited seasons so it is impossible really to make up for the costs that we have," said Rosemary Palmus. "You just can’t because (Washington Department) Fish and Wildlife only gives us a certain season for certain things."

Now that fishing guides can operate again they have to follow COVID-19 guidelines. Those guidelines include only having two fishers on the boat, both the rod and the boat need to be scrubbed after they are used and masks need to be worn. Even though they are able to take people out again Mike Palmus says those restrictions make it difficult to make money.

"These boats cost a lot to maintain and to operate and so we are usually running four to five people and we just can’t do that in these circumstances," said Mike Palmus.

Currently the company is even with its expenses. They are looking forward to the fall when salmon season begins. Despite being a busy part of the the year, they aren't confident the season will make up for the revenue lost in the spring.

"We will run every day, we will run seven days a week but like I said we lost that in our walleye season we aren’t going to be able to make that up," said Mike Palmus.