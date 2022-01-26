YAKIMA, WA - 'Rethink Your Drink' at NUYU Juice Bar in Yakima. Juicing is a great source of fruits and veggies, but it shouldn't be your only source of food.
Manager, Lindsay Lovestrand, recommends juicing three times a week along with a regular, healthy diet.
With two pounds of fresh fruit and veggies in every 16-ounce cup, Lovestrand said having a healthy diet has never been easier.
But juicing is just the starting point of a healthy lifestyle.
"I think if you just start there, it could lead to so many other healthy options," said Lovestrand.
Their green juice has pear, cucumber, lemon, celery, kale, spinach, and ginger. Lovestrand said it's a good detox or cleansing juice with the least amount of sugar.
Since juicing, she said she already has more energy and better skin.
"What else can you ask for; I love the energy because I've always been a coffee drinker, so I definitely cut down on coffee," said Lovestrand.
Lovestrand said NUYU Juice Bar is the only fresh juice place in our area. She said she loves helping the community become their best selves.
"If we're not healthy, we're not thriving," said Lovestrand, "that just makes a happy, healthy community, and Yakima definitely needs that."
In a rush or on lunch break? NUYU Juice Bar has a drive-through plus plenty of other healthy juice, smoothie, and food options.
They are open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. & Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. & Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.