YAKIMA, WA - Personal trainers at Volution Fitness are dedicated to your results. Kickstart your personal training with a six-week challenge for 600 dollars. You can win half your money back if you lose 15 pounds or four percent body fat.
"We want to show you that we know what we're doing, we'll put in the hard work and the effort to get you to point A to point B," said owner & personal trainer, Jim Warmoth.
Want to test it out first? Try your first fitness class for free or with a training session, which starts at 40 dollars.
Being a personal trainer for 25 years, Warmoth said he's seen more than 1,000 clients and has a 95 percent success rate.
Volution Fitness personal trainers get people, which helps you achieve your goals said, Warmoth. He said they want to know your emotional reason for training.
"Because that's what's going to help you stick all the way through the program," said Warmoth.
A good trainer improves your form, motivates you, and most importantly, keeps you wanting to come back said, Warmoth.
Karen Eakman and Vickie Olson both have personal trainers but like to hit workout classes in between training.
"It helps you stay young, we're 120 and you wouldn't even know it would ya," said Olson, "I'm not sure why they put us in this 55 or older class," said Eakman.
Eakman and Olson said they love working one on one with a personal trainer, but have more fun working out together.
"Just having each other there is such an encouragement, I see her going like crazy and that makes me think 'okay I gotta step it up,'" said Eakman.
Click here to sign up or call (509) 496- 4930.