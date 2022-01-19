YAKIMA, WA - Dog-walking is great exercise but can become dangerous in below-freezing temperatures.
Dogs can easily get frostbite on their paws if owners aren't careful, said the Cozy Critters Pet Sitters & Animal Care owner, Lori Blanchard.
She said it's best to limit walks to 5 or 10 minutes if temperatures are in the teens.
"If it's in the 20s, you can usually take them out for a half-hour for bigger dogs and 15 minutes for smaller dogs," said Blanchard.
After playing in the snow, it's important to wipe off all the snow or ice melt from their paws.
"Because they'll be too busy playing and not realize their pads are icy and cold," said Blanchard.
Or just avoid snow and ice altogether and walk your dog on a clear path. No matter the length of your walk, it's all about that tail wag and smile.
Blanchard said walks or playtime daily are essential for your dog's health.
"Well they get bored, it's just good exercise, get them exercised because we all need to get out and move around a little bit," said Blanchard.
Blanchard said she keeps busy walking about six dogs daily but wouldn't want to do anything else.
"I have the best job in Yakima, I get to play with animals all day," said Blanchard.