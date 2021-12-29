YAKIMA, WA - Ever wanted to run a marathon? 2022 is your year, but training starts now.
A local runner, Frank Purdy, has the training tips you need to succeed.
Purdy has been running for 55 years and won't quit any time soon.
"My goal is to be able to keep on running," said the Hard Core Running Club of Central Washington president, Purdy.
Since the age of 13, Purdy ran in about two dozen marathons, almost 50 triathlons, and even 12 ultramarathons.
Purdy may make just getting up and running easy, but he said it's important to get medical clearance before you do anything.
After that, it's all about putting one foot in front of the other, and going slow.
"See if you can walk for 30 minutes and if you can do that, start running until you need to walk," said Purdy.
Walk or run for 20 to 30 minutes or for two miles three times a week is a good start said, Purdy.
In this weather, Purdy said to make sure to layer up, wear reflective clothing and good running shoes, and always check your path before starting.
He said it's helpful to keep track of speed and log your miles after every run.
The Hard Core Running Club of Central Washington is a great resource to find running buddies.
"Running with people can be a real motivating factor, I like running alone but I also know I run faster when I run with people," said Purdy.
The club hosts two 'fun runs' weekly for any experience level. Every Wednesday night and Saturday morning members meet to run a few miles together.
For Purdy, running is more about the journey than about the race.
"It helps clear your head a bit and then just [the] physical fitness to keep you going for a long, well-lived life," said Purdy.
One day, Purdy said he wants to run a marathon in the 90 to 95 age group, but he's got a lot of running to do before then.
Find your next 5k, 10k, or even marathon on their Facebook page.