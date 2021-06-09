YAKIMA, WA - Girls with Grit helps women become strong in more ways than one; from hiking and mountain biking to trail running and paddleboarding clinics, these activities are for all ages and all fitness levels.
A lot of women don't think they can do these things but they can said, coach Shannon Mahre.
"Here are the skills and here's the confidence, I'm going to show you, I'm going to do it with you," said Mahre.
Mahre said she wants women to know they can do it themselves. She said it's important to take the time to work out for yourself.
"I'm a better mom, a better wife, a better friend, I'm more focused on my work, I'm better at everything because I took that time," said Mahre.
It's all about setting goals said, Mahre.
Raquel 'Rocky' Miller said her goal is to run two full marathons this year. After years of working out together, Miller said she thanks Mahre for helping her get to where she is.
"Being able to come out with some rad chicks and explore is pretty cool," said Miller.
For some, it's a lot more than just fitness. Justine Sinclair said it's more about the views and getting outside.
"I don't like feeling stogged up, I'm in my 30s and I was feeling like I was in my 60s and it was terrible, the more active I got, the better I felt mentally," said Sinclair.
Sometimes, you just need to take the first step and realize you can do much more than you ever thought you could said, Sinclair.
Mahre said seeing her friends achieve their fitness goals inspires her.
"I've had them crying at the bottom, of joy because they're so excited and proud that they did it," said Mahre.
Sign up for a Girls with Grit clinic here. Mahre's husband coaches men's skiing, mountain biking, and water fitness classes. Sign up for the next clinic online.