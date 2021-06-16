YAKIMA, WA - A lot of kids have been stress binge-eating since the pandemic but it's never too late to get back on track to healthy living said pediatrician with Nourish Wellness, Yami Cazorla-Lancaster.
"A lot of it has to do with the way we are eating, it's not anyone's fault, it's just something that has evolved over time," said Cazorla-Lancaster.
She said it can be hard to discuss weight challenges with our children.
"I redirect the conversation away from weight and body size and more on the habits and behaviors that we can actually affect and change," said Cazorla-Lancaster.
The earlier parents start teaching healthy eating habits to kids the better, but small changes in diet and exercise now can still be monumental to developing those habits to a lifestyle said Cazorla-Lancaster.
"Start where you are, baby steps, start including more whole plant-based foods in your meals and snacks and you'll get there," she said.
Organic and out-of-season fruit and vegetables can get expensive but buying dry rice and grain is cheap and still good for you said Cazorla-Lancaster.
Before the pandemic, she would teach cooking classes to kids and taught them that they have the power to overcome their genetics.
"That's why I like to say genetics slows the gut but lifestyle pulls the trigger," she said in a video lesson.
Cazorla-Lancaster said she advises parents to go on walks or bike rides with their kids for exercise, make sure they get enough sleep and aren't too stressed in school.
She said she isn't accepting new patients for a few months but her YouTube channel and podcast have more healthy tips and tricks for kids.