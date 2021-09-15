Weather Alert

...RAIN...BREEZY WINDS...COOLER TEMPERATURES ARE POSSIBLE FOR THIS WEEKEND... .A vigorous weather system may affect north central Oregon and south central Washington this weekend and bring the seasons first significant rain to portions of the area along with breezy winds. A cool front is expected to move across the area Friday night with developing rain showers along with breezy winds into Saturday. With increasing confidence some locations could receive over a quarter inch of rain especially in the area mountains. Any outdoor festivities should keep aware of the possible changing weather conditions as the weekend nears including any updates to the weather forecast.