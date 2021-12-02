YAKIMA, WA - The indoor Lions Pool offers exercise classes called 'aquacise' every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10 to 11 a.m.. Drop in price is seven dollars.
It's easy to spot one participate in the pool, Sue Scheibner, as she is constantly laughing and splashing around.
Scheibner said she's retired so she loves to go to class to get out of the house and socialize with new friends.
"When you leave here and you're full of laughter, you feel better all day long," said Scheibner.
She said it's a great class for people with any physical disabilities.
"It's fun, you don't have to worry about what you look like or if you can't do something, we'll help you," said Scheibner.
Aquqcise is a great starter class for any experience level because it's almost zero stress on your body said instructor, Jason Zeller.
Zeller said this class of 10 is one tight knit group.
"It's a family and it's fun when you come in, everybody knows everybody, and they know what you're going through, and they're just excited to be here," said Zeller.
And the friendships go beyond the pool waves. Scheibner said likes to play bingo, go to the casino, or get lunch together outside of class.