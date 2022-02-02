YAKIMA, WA - The Wine Country Crushers are looking for recruits to join their derby team! Just show up to practice Thursday 2/3 at 6 p.m. at 13 E. Ranchrite Rd. in Yakima or call (509) 949-7103.
They need at least 15 more members to keep their team rolling.
"We're in jeopardy of losing our building and team," said a blocker, Suzan Howard.
They lost a lot of members since the pandemic and can barely afford to keep their practice building, said Howard.
"I'm not ready to give it up and a lot of the girls aren't either," said Howard.
Howard said anyone can join no matter their age or experience level. She said women can rent skates and there's no time commitment in joining.
"We want people to know that we like to kick butt," said a blocker, Lisa Currier.
Howard and Currier said roller derby has brought them a newfound confidence in themselves and want other women to find it too.
"It's women uplifting other women, it's encouragement, it's empowering," said Howard.
"We just want more people to join us and have as much fun as we do," said Currier.
Newbies or 'fresh meat,' as Howard call them, will learn basic skillsets at practice before competing.