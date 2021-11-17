NACHES, WA - White Pass Ski Resort has lesson packages for all ages and experience levels at affordable prices.
Their EZ Ride 1-2-3 Program gives beginners three days of learning to ski or snowboard. It includes lift, lesson, and rental. Days don't need to be consecutive.
Teachers are experienced and can teach one-on-one said director of marketing, Kathleen Goyette.
"They'll be able to guide you, so you meet with success so much more quickly than if you tried to do it on your own," said Goyette.
The lesson package is an affordable way to start a new hobby said, Goyette. They even have one-day lessons for less than 100 dollars.
"It might look like cost is a barrier, but trust me there's a way for everybody to get involved in winter recreation," said Goyette.
People can learn to ski, snowboard, or even snowshoe at White Pass. The Nordic Center is adding 2.5 miles of new snowshoeing trail this year.
"Snowshoeing is a very common entry point for the sport, people come up and they see what's happening and they go ah that sliding realm looks like fun," said Goyette.
Goyette said she can't wait for the first big snowfall for opening day. She said they usually open around December 10th, but it changes yearly.
White Pass is known for its soft and fluffy snow. Goyette said they only get icy snow four or five days a year.
"[Ice] is the only thing I'd avoid as a brand new beginner," said Goyette, "if we say it's icy, it's a good day to stay home."
White Pass saw a record of snow goers last year said, Goyette. She said it's best to plan ahead as those lesson packages can fill up fast.
Check live snow and road conditions before heading up on their website.