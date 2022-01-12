YAKIMA, WA - Attract and feed local birds with some homemade birdseed ornaments. Bird-watching has never been easier than just right outside your window.
All you need:
1 Cup of Birdseed of any kind
1/4 Cup Flour
1/4 Cup Water
2 Tablespoons of Corn Syrup
Cookies cutters or jar lids for molds
Straws or Q-tips
Twine or ribbon
Mix well. Fill mix into cookie cutters or any jar lids. Make a small hole at the top of each using straws or q-tips. Keep the straws or q-tips in while they dry for 24 hours. Then tie twine or ribbon through holes to hang.
Send me photos of your ornaments at lindsey.jensen@nbcrightnow.com
Keep your kids' minds active and body fit- even on a snow day. Some other fun indoor activities include puzzles, making paper snowflakes, an obstacle course, or playing hopscotch with tape on your floor.
You can also play balloon volleyball, hide-and-go-seek, do a scavenger hunt, or have a dance party.