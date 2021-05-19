YAKIMA, WA - Yakima Parks & Recreation plans to start offering fitness classes again as Franklin pool reopens at 50 percent capacity on June 10th.
This outdoor pool will offer Aqua Zumba every Monday and Wednesday, starting at 11 a.m.
Exercising in water is great for joints said Yakima Parks & Recreation supervisor, Jason Zeller.
"I wish more people knew about it because it's endless, the benefits are endless," said Zeller.
After the 2020 closure, Zeller said he's excited to reopen the pool this year, even with the capacity limit of 200 people.
"The hardest thing is meeting the demand of Yakima, 50 percent is not a lot but at least it's something," said Zeller.
Zeller said this pool will give children a fun activity to do this summer.
"To just come down and have something else to do when they're not just stuck in the backyard, it means a lot to parents and I'm sure I'm not the only one," said Zeller.
Franklin has a lifeguard on duty at all times so parents can relax as their children have fun and stay safe said, Zeller.
If people are vaccinated, Franklin pool will not require them to wear face masks when entering the pool.
Zeller said they will encourage everyone to keep six feet apart, even in the water, unless with family. Prices and fees for access can be found online.